14 Republicans call on AOC to apologize for saying Ted Cruz tried to get her killed

Thirteen Republican members of the House of Representatives joined Rep. Chip Roy in calling upon Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to apologize to Sen. Ted Cruz for accusing him of “trying to get me killed.”

Last week, Ocasio-Cortez attacked Cruz after he agreed with her on the topic of WallStreetBets’ war against hedge funds. She stated that she was happy to work with Republicans on the issue, but not with Cruz, whom she accused of conspiring with the Jan. 6 insurrectionists who attacked the U.S. Capitol.

“Happy to work w/ almost any other GOP that aren’t trying to get me killed. In the meantime if you want to help, you can resign,” she said.

The House members sent a joint letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Monday, demanding that the Democratic representative apologize for her unbecoming conduct. The letter echoed Roy’s call on Friday to Ocasio-Cortez over the allegation against Cruz.

“It has come to our attention that Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez sent out a tweet in which she accused Senator Cruz, in essence, of attempted murder. We believe this is completely unacceptable behavior for a member of Congress to make this kind of scurrilous charge against another member, in the House or Senate, for simply engaging in speech and debate regarding electors as they interpreted the Constitution. We ask you to call on her to immediately apologize and retract her comments.”

“It is our sincere hope that we all stop this heightened rhetoric and move forward to actually do the work the American people sent us here to do,” the letter concluded.

GOP Reps. Lauren Boebert of Colorado; Ted Budd and Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina; Michael Burgess, Pat Fallon, Ronny Jackson, Pete Sessions, and Randy Weber of Texas; Jeff Duncan of South Carolina; Yvette Harrell of New Mexico, Jody Hice of Georgia; Doug Lamalfa of California; and Barry Moore of Alabama signed the letter.

Just when we thought @RepAOC had found common ground with @SenTedCruz, she goes and accuses him of attempted murder.



I joined a letter with @RepChipRoy asking @SpeakerPelosi to call for an apology. pic.twitter.com/xzctU5p2z7 — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) February 1, 2021

“If Representative Ocasio-Cortez does not apologize immediately, we will be forced to find alternative means to condemn this regrettable statement,” he said.