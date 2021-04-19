Republicans condemn Maxine Waters for saying “get more confrontational” if Chauvin is acquitted

AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy slammed Democrat Rep. Maxine Waters for her recent remarks in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, inciting the crowd to “get more confrontational” with police if they don’t get the guilty verdict they seek in the trial of Derek Chauvin.

Former Minneapolis police officer Chauvin is accused of murdering George Floyd in the second degree, with the verdict set to be delivered later this week.

In response to Waters’ remarks over the weekend, McCarthy demanded that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sanction the Congresswoman, saying he will be forced to take action otherwise.

“Maxine Waters is inciting violence in Minneapolis — just as she has incited it in the past,” McCarthy said in a statement. “If Speaker Pelosi doesn’t act against this dangerous rhetoric, I will bring action this week.”

Police in Brooklyn Center shot and killed a man, Daunte Wright, last week as he tried to flee arrest. Speaking to reporters, Waters weighed in on the Derek Chauvin case and referred to the former police officer as a murderer.

“We’re looking for a guilty verdict. We’re looking for a guilty verdict. And we’re looking to see if all of this [inaudible] that took place and has been taking place after they saw what happened to George Floyd,” Waters said. “If nothing does not happen, then we know that we’ve got to not only stay in the street, but we’ve got to fight for justice, but I am very hopeful and I hope that we’re going to get a verdict that will say guilty, guilty, guilty. And if we don’t, we cannot go away.”

Asked by reporters what activists should do if Chauvin is not found guilty, Waters said that they have to “get more confrontational.”

“And we’ve got to get more active. [We’ve] got to get more confrontational,” she said. “[We’ve] got to make sure that they know we mean business.”

Her remarks were condemned on social media by Sen. Ted Cruz, who stated that “Democrats actively encouraging riots & violence. They want to tear us apart.”