Republicans demand new probe into Hunter Biden laptop following New York Times’ validation of authenticity

Republicans are demanding a new probe into Hunter Biden’s laptop following the New York Times’ validation of the authenticity of the New York Post’s 2020 report on the matter.

Although the Post revealed in September 2020 the existence of the U.S. President’s son’s laptop and the compromising material contained therein, the story was quickly dismissed by the rest of the media, supported by intelligence experts who falsely declared the story to be a form of “Russian disinformation.”

“More than 50 intelligence agency officials publicly attempted to discredit the coverage saying it had “the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation” — and none offered any apology when contacted by The Post this week,” the New York Post reported.

On Saturday, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) joined a growing number of Republicans now calling for an investigation into the contents of the laptop.

“The most basic accountability requires firing those responsible for the ‘Russian disinfo’ lie about the Biden family’s corruption, including and especially the former intelligence officials who were elevated to the top of cable news because they pushed wild and unsubstantiated Russia conspiracy theories about President Trump,” said Cruz in an interview with the New York Post.

“Furthermore, Big Tech leaders who participated in censoring the truth should answer to Congress and the American people in sworn testimony,” he said.

“Big Tech’s censorship of a story the liberal media has now acknowledged to be true just proves that a Republican House majority must take meaningful action to rein in Big Tech censors next year,” said Republican Rep. Claudia Tenney. “All options should be on the table, including probes into their conduct and its impact on the Democratic process.”

GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel stated on Twitter: “Big Tech censored questions about COVID’s origins. They censored stories on Hunter Biden’s laptop. They removed conservatives from their platforms but not Iran and Russian propagandists.”

The laptop, which Hunter Biden left at a Delaware computer repair shop, made its way to the Post in September 2020 after it was first provided to the FBI. The laptop included apparent evidence that Biden was colluding with Ukrainian energy firm Burisma and corporations in China, including some proof that his father, Joe Biden, was also receiving a cut from his business dealings.

“The Post authenticated the computer and its contents in interviews with Mac Isaac and Biden cronies whose emails were found on the hard drive,” the New York Post reported Saturday.

“The coverup helped swing the election to Biden. Outlets and social media only admitted they were wrong after the election, which Biden won with 51% of the popular vote. Almost 50 percent of Biden voters knew nothing of the laptop scandal at the time of the election and almost 10 percent said they would not have voted for Biden had they known, according to a survey from The Media Research Center.”

Hunter Biden is currently facing a federal probe into his tax filings and international business dealings, the New York Times reported earlier this week.