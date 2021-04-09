Restaurant owner arrested three times for defying lockdowns; city puts sandbags in front of entrance

Canada has entered a new wave of lockdowns across the country, with Ontario and Alberta the latest provinces to endure further limitations on freedom.

On the very first day of increased restrictions, law enforcement in Alberta took to GraceLife Church in Edmonton, Alberta to occupy the property and erect fencing to prevent worshippers from entering.





Similar tactics have been taken by law enforcement at establishments such as Adamson Barbecue in Ontario, and now California law enforcement has implemented the 'board-up and vacate notice' technique.



In Burbank, California, authorities deemed the Tinhorn Flats restaurant closed for COVID violations, boarding up its windows and putting up a padlock. After the owner removed the blockages, local authorities placed sandbags in front of the entrance to block patrons from entering. Owner Lucas Lepejian has been arrested three times for 'illegally' opening his business.



PragerU's Will Witt was on the scene, where counter-protesters demanded the closing of Tinhorn Flats in favour of opening a Planned Parenthood abortion clinic.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CNVk2PbnpsU/