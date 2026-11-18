A police officer of 37 years who spent the 1970s on the front line of Queensland's street marches has watched Victoria Police arrest Rebel News journalist Avi Yemini twice and says nothing he saw justified it.

David John Walsh posted his verdict on Facebook after watching the Rebel News livestream of the arrests outside the State Library on Thursday 12 November.

"I have just watched a livestream from an anti-One Nation protest in Melbourne, and what I saw left me shaking my head," he wrote. "Avi Yemini, a journalist with Rebel News, was interviewing a woman when Victoria Police approached him, 'detained' him, handcuffed him and took him away in a police vehicle."

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Walsh is not, by his own account, a soft touch on crowd control. "I spent 37 years in the Queensland Police Service and regularly attended street protests during the 1970s Joh Bjelke street march days. I am hardly someone who is easily shocked by police dealing firmly with a difficult crowd. But for the life of me, I could not understand what justified the police action I watched."

Victoria Police have since described the first arrest as a man being "detained" after "allegedly" failing to comply with a direction to move on. Walsh had an answer for that before the force issued its statement. "Call it 'detained' if you like. When someone is handcuffed, put into a police vehicle and taken away, the public deserves a clear explanation of the legal grounds."

WATCH: Unreleased footage shows exactly how Victoria Police UNLAWFULLY arrested Avi Yemini, twice Overwhelming footage from five cameras shows Victoria Police unlawfully targeting Rebel News journalist Avi Yemini on the outskirts of the anti-Pauline Hanson protest, arresting him twice and releasing him both times without charge.

He watched the rest unfold too: Avi let out of the van without charge, then taken into custody again on the way back to his crew's cars. "Yes, someone can be arrested and later released without charges. But that does not answer the question: what justified depriving him of his liberty in the first place, and then doing it again?"

"If there is relevant conduct the livestream did not show, Victoria Police should explain it," he wrote. "On what I saw, he was interviewing a protester."

What struck the veteran officer was who the police chose to deal with. "Meanwhile, the obscene chants and banners were something else. People have a right to protest, but where protesters threaten others, obstruct traffic unlawfully or commit offences, I expect police to address that conduct."

"Watching a journalist being removed while protesters demand his removal leaves me wondering who is actually deciding who can report from a public street. Disliking a journalist or his questions should not give anyone a veto over his presence."

Walsh has followed Avi's dealings with Victoria Police since the lockdown years, and he knows how the last round ended. In 2022, after a Supreme Court action over three earlier arrests, the force put in writing that "on each occasion, Mr Yemini was wrongly arrested and detained by members of Victoria Police while reporting for Rebel News".

"Victoria Police previously issued a written apology acknowledging that he had been wrongly arrested and detained while reporting," Walsh wrote. "Given that history, I would have expected considerably more care."

He is clear about what it costs a former officer to say this. "After 37 years wearing a police uniform, criticising fellow officers does not come lightly to me. But that experience is precisely why I cannot simply shrug at what I watched."

"If these latest arrests were unlawful, I hope Avi takes legal action. Police exercise considerable power over people's lives, and they must be able to justify using it. Victoria Police owe Avi and the public an explanation."

Avi has taken his advice. On Tuesday 17 November his lawyer, Justin Quill, served Chief Commissioner Mike Bush with a letter of demand over both arrests, seeking compensation, costs, a written apology and an investigation of the officers involved, with a deadline of Monday 23 November before the matter goes to court.

BREAKING: Victoria Police SERVED legal demands from Avi Yemini's legal team Australia’s top media lawyer, Justin Quill, has served Victoria Police with a formal letter of demand over the TWO unlawful arrests of the Rebel News journalist, giving the force a deadline to settle while his legal team prepares a statement of claim to be filed in just SEVEN DAYS.

The comment thread under Walsh's post reads like a roll call of people who have worn a uniform. One commenter, Jason Semple, who said he had a policing career of his own, wrote: "The police need to address those making the threats, not the victims. During my policing career, I enforced the law, not agendas." Not everyone agreed. One reply said Avi was "trying to be the news" and praised the police for arresting him. Walsh answered that one himself, along with hundreds of others.

Walsh also raised the Albanese government's Digital Duty of Care legislation, which he said "raises further questions for me about freedom of expression". He called the two matters separate, "but both make scrutiny of authority essential".

Scrutiny is what Victoria Police have so far avoided. Their statement named no reason for the move-on direction and no offence for the first arrest. A sitting Labor MLC, Sonja Terpstra, responded to the footage of a journalist being arrested with one word: "Good". A retired officer who spent 37 years enforcing the law in another state has responded with a question the force still has not answered.

Avi is not waiting for that answer. The legal fight against Victoria Police, like the security team that keeps him reporting on Melbourne's streets, is paid for entirely by viewers. If you agree with a 37-year police veteran that the force owes an explanation, you can help make them give one at ProtectAvi.com.