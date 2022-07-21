Retired couple fined $25,000 while trying to return to Canada

E-transfer (Canada):

No, COVID-19 mandates are not over. Today, we sit down to interview two of the newest legal clients of The Democracy Fund, whose story proves that medical tyranny is still here in Canada.

Robert and Jamie Leibe, a retired couple, were recently fined just under $25,000 for simply trying to maintain their medical privacy while trying to return to their home in Canada.

The Leibes predominantly live in Washington D.C. but like to enjoy their home in Penticton during the summer. This past Father's Day, they made the journey from D.C. to B.C., which is when they were slapped with six fines totalling $24,897.50.

What was their “crime” you ask? The Leibes simply declined to share their medical information and download the federal government's digitally invasive ArriveCan app.

In this interview, we'll hear from the Leibes about the ordeal they went through and even see it as it unfolded, thanks to the footage they took.

Thankfully, this retired couple who simply wants to be free to enjoy their retirement in the comfort of their own home is not alone in this fight. The Democracy Fund has agreed to take on their case at no cost to the Leibes, and you can help them with their legal fight by coming together and making a charitable donation at our special website, FightVaccinePassports.com.