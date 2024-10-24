Return the funds! CBC boss living lavishly on the taxpayer dime

For those Canadians wondering where CBC spends its annual $1.4 billion in taxpayer welfare, well, for starters, a good chunk of that sum goes into maintaining its Taj Mahal broadcasting temple in Toronto. Downtown Hogtown real estate on Front Street does not come cheap after all.

And then there is the army of bureaucrats toiling for the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation. Case in point: CBC president and CEO Catherine Tait (who will thankfully be stepping down early next year).

Tait rakes in almost half a million dollars in salary each year – which is obscene. But get this: she refuses to say if she will accept personal bonuses for the last two fiscal years (if indeed those bonuses are approved by the Privy Council Office).

Speaking before the House of Commons heritage committee, Tait actually refused to answer the personal bonus question, stating that this information was a “personal matter.”

Oh, no it’s not! Not when the beleaguered Canadian taxpayer is footing the bonus bill.

Little wonder Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre recently posted the following on X: “After crying broke when it laid off 600 staff last year, CBC gleefully handed out $15 million in bonuses to over 1,000 managers & executives in 2023. All while fewer Canadians are watching the CBC than ever before! Defund the CBC.”

But the cherry on this sordid sundae is surely Tait’s recent visit to Paris in which she stayed at a luxury hotel for $1,000 a night – and then had the utter chutzpah to bill taxpayers for that layover. Even Marie Antoinette would blush when it comes to that sort of entitlement.

Rebel News recently went down to CBC headquarters in downtown Toronto with our jumbotron truck in tow. It was to deliver a message to Tait. We want her to reimburse the treasury for that Paris soiree. And indeed, you can put your name to our new petition, PayTheMoneyBack.com. (Of note: we do not know if Her Highness was in Toronto that day – after all, Tait’s principal residence is in New York City!)

It is our fervent hope that Tate will develop a conscience, do the right thing, and give back the money. Otherwise, it is little wonder that whenever Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre promises at a rally to defund the CBC, the ovation is both long and deafening.