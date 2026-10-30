Muslim Association of Canada's taxpayer-funded summer jobs money hits $1.21 million, its highest in federal records

Employment and Social Development Canada handed the Muslim Association of Canada (MAC) $1.21 million in Canada Summer Jobs wage subsidies for summer 2026, the most the group has received from the program in any year of federal grants disclosure data, Rebel News can reveal.

The 26 agreements, which ran from April 20 to August 29, sit in ESDC's July-to-September quarterly grants disclosure on open.canada.ca, filed under the note “Belated reporting,” and no other outlet has reported them.

The largest agreement's record reads:

"CSJ 2026 - Muslim Association of Canada (Mississauga-Erin Mills)"

"Agreement Value: $206,502.00"

In 2025, MAC had 21 Canada Summer Jobs agreements worth $708,000, so this year's total is up about 71 per cent. It is also about 47 per cent above the $823,000 MAC received in 2024. The Mississauga-Erin Mills agreement is roughly double the $100,000 agreement with the same title in 2025. Other 2026 agreements are titled for MAC's Al-Salam centre in Calgary ($119,000), Mississauga-Lakeshore ($91,000), Ottawa West-Nepean ($74,000) and Vancouver Kingsway ($65,000).

The agreements began while MAC, by its own account, was still appealing penalties from a Canada Revenue Agency audit. In an affidavit affirmed November 28, 2023 in the Ontario Court of Appeal, CRA director Sophie Amberg described the agency's final audit decision of September 12, 2023. The affidavit states:

“Second, due to the serious nature of other areas of non-compliance and MAC's unwillingness to acknowledge and adequately address them, the CRA imposed a financial penalty under paragraph 188.1(4)(a) of the Act.”

It continues:

“In particular, the CRA's final audit decision issued to MAC on September 12, 2023 did not propose to revoke MAC's charitable registration.”

The CRA's decision letter to MAC, attached to the affidavit, warns:

“continued failure to comply with the provisions of the Act and/or its Regulations may result in the revocation of the Organization's charitable registration”

MAC says it entered a compliance agreement over “technical governance issues,” that the small financial penalties are under appeal, and that the audit was tainted by bias and Islamophobia, according to The Canadian Press. Le Journal de Montréal reported in April 2025 that the penalty was $1.1 million. The CRA confirmed in April that MAC remains a registered charity.

ESDC's eligibility rules say the program will not fund organizations whose primary activities “involve partisan political activities” or do not respect “established individual human rights in Canada.”

The same program turned away faith groups in 2018. That year the Trudeau government required every applicant to attest that “both the job and the organization's core mandate respect individual human rights in Canada,” including “reproductive rights,” CBC News reported.

Documents tabled in the House of Commons showed 1,559 of 42,708 applications were rejected over “issues related to the attestation,” against 126 applications declared ineligible in 2017, Global News reported; some groups had not checked the box and others had modified its wording, and Global noted hundreds of churches and faith-based camps were still approved. Among those refused was the Southern Alberta Bible Camp, whose application Service Canada would not consider because “the attestation cannot be altered or modified,” according to CBC.

For 2019, Patty Hajdu, the minister responsible for the program, dropped the “core mandate” wording and instead listed as ineligible jobs that “actively work to undermine or restrict a woman's access to sexual and reproductive health services,” Maclean’s reported. ESDC's current guidance says a faith-based organization “with anti-abortion beliefs” that hires students to serve meals to the homeless “would be eligible to apply.” This summer, the program gave MAC its highest total in the federal grants data.

Members of Parliament can set local priorities for Canada Summer Jobs in their ridings; there is no evidence any MP chose or approved these grants. Every 2026 MAC record lists the head office riding, Mississauga Lakeshore.