REVEALED: Federal procurement agency lists a $2.94 million 'Canada Unity' advertising contract dated before the Alberta vote

Public Services and Procurement Canada recorded a $2.94 million advertising contract titled "Canada Unity AOR" with the government's media-buying agency on September 29, about three weeks before Alberta's October 19 referendum, Rebel News can reveal.

The contract sits in the federal proactive disclosure of contracts over $10,000 on open.canada.ca as record C-2026-2027-Q2-02556, running to March 31, 2027. No other outlet has reported it.

The record reads: "Advertising services", "Canada Unity AOR", "This contract was competitively sourced through Traditional Competitive." The vendor is EssenceMediacom Canada ULC, which holds the Government of Canada's agency of record (AOR) contract for buying advertising space, according to the department's suppliers page. Under the government's process, "PSPC issues an ADV number authorizing the AOR to purchase the media space" and "Departments are ultimately accountable for their advertising activities."

On October 15, CBC News reported that the federal government's push before the Alberta vote included a new video with outdoor hockey, mountains and the anthem under the line that a united Canada is a stronger Canada, running on television and online, and that it "will cost an estimated $250,000, according to the Privy Council Office." The disclosure record does not say whether the $2.94 million contract covers that video, a longer campaign, or both; the contract runs to the end of March 2027.

The Treasury Board's government advertising page lists Central Advertising Fund allocations for April 1 to June 30 only, totalling $115 million, with no "Unity" or "Canada Strong" row and a $76 million "Emerging Needs Fund" line for Public Services and Procurement Canada; it says "The amounts shown on this page represent advertising fund allocations and do not constitute actual expenditures."

Women and Gender Equality Canada separately lists a $283,000 task authorization dated May 11 titled "WAGE Unity" under the same agency-of-record contract; the record does not say what it is for. "Advertising campaigns with budgets over $250,000 are reviewed by an external organization", the Treasury Board says.

Joël Lightbound, Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement and Québec Lieutenant, is responsible for the contracting department; Prime Minister Mark Carney appointed him on May 13, 2025. The $250,000 estimate came from the Privy Council Office, the department that serves the Prime Minister. The record names no approving official and flags no minister's office involvement.