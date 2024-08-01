REVEALED: Kamala Harris seized Planned Parenthood fetal tissue sale footage, now you can watch it

AP Photo / Stephanie Scarbrough, Pool, File

Previously unreleased footage allegedly showing a Planned Parenthood employee discussing the sale of fetal tissue has been made public, years after it was seized by Kamala Harris during her tenure as California's Attorney General. The video, obtained through a congressional subpoena, has reignited a longstanding controversy surrounding Planned Parenthood's practices and the political implications of the case.

The five-minute video, released by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), purportedly shows a conversation between Dr. Stacy De-Lin, identified as Planned Parenthood New York City Medical Director for Abortion Services, and an undercover investigator from the Center for Medical Progress (CMP). In the footage, De-Lin appears to discuss financial incentives for fetal tissue, with the investigator mentioning payments of up to $1,500 for a liver.

David Daleiden, president of CMP, claims the video demonstrates why Planned Parenthood "tried so hard to cover this up for eight years." He alleges that the organization spent "years and millions of taxpayer dollars" to prevent the footage from becoming public, the Daily Wire reported.

Today, @RepMTG posted a Hearing Addendum with the full footage of the conversations from the subpoenaed videos from the Congressional Hearing on "Investigating the Black Market of Aborted Baby Organ Harvesting".@PPFA asked @KamalaHarris to seize this video from @daviddaleiden 8… pic.twitter.com/3WEVHsASQo — Center for Medical Progress (@CtrMedProgress) July 31, 2024

The release of this video has raised questions about the actions taken by then-Attorney General Kamala Harris. In 2016, Harris's office conducted a raid on Daleiden's home, seizing footage two weeks after meeting with Planned Parenthood officials. A federal judge subsequently blocked CMP from sharing the full video for eight years.

The footage also appears to touch on controversial abortion procedures. De-Lin is heard discussing "fully intact" dilation and evacuation abortions, which some argue fall under the category of partial-birth abortions.

Planned Parenthood and Dr. De-Lin, who now works at Planned Parenthood Hudson Peconic, have not responded to requests for comment on the videos.

This development comes as Vice President Harris has made abortion rights a key issue in her 2024 campaign. She has long been supported by pro-abortion groups, including Planned Parenthood, which has endorsed her as a "Reproductive Health Champion."