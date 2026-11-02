REVEALED: Public Safety Canada lists 32 grants worth $12.5 million under its 'Black offenders' stream

Public Safety Canada has committed $12.5 million in grants to 32 community groups under a program whose Black Justice Strategy stream was open only to black-led organizations or groups serving mainly black populations, for projects required to "focus mainly on black offenders," Rebel News can reveal.

The 32 grants, with agreement start dates from July 13 to September 2, appear in the department's newest quarterly disclosure of grants and contributions on the federal open-data portal, under the Grants and Contributions Program to Voluntary Organizations. Twenty-eight name black participants in their title or description; the records do not say which stream funded the other four.

The department announced the $12.6 million stream on December 8, 2025, but never named the recipients. Rebel News could find no other outlet that has reported the awards.

The call for applications offered "up to $12.6 million in grants" for 2026-27 under Canada's Black Justice Strategy. It was limited to "black-led Canadian not-for-profit organizations" and "Canadian not-for-profit organizations that serve primarily black populations," with funded projects required to "focus mainly on black offenders." A separate stream offered up to $1.8 million in ongoing funding to national organizations serving the general population.

The largest grants are $500,000 each to Black Mental Health Canada and Urban Rez Solutions Social Enterprise, both in Scarborough, and DESTA Black Youth Network in Montreal.

Événement Hoodstock of Montreal North receives $196,788 for "Justice Hoodistique," restorative-justice retreats for Crown-referred participants whose listed results include "Dropping of charges and prevention of criminal record entry for eligible participants."

Hoodstock emerged, according to the Feminist Media Studio, from "the grief and rage following the police killing of Fredy Villanueva in August 2008." Its project manager, Nancy Zagbayou, told the Quebec outlet Pivot in 2024 that accused participants often say they were victims of police abuse of power.

The Correctional Service of Canada reported that black individuals made up 11 per cent of the federal in-custody population on October 26, 2025. The Black Justice Strategy puts the black share of Canada's population at 4.3 per cent, per the 2021 Census.

Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety since May 2025 under Prime Minister Mark Carney, announced the funding call on December 8, 2025. Urban Rez Solutions is recorded in his riding of Scarborough-Guildwood-Rouge Park, one of five Scarborough-area recipients. No source shows he was involved in that award, and the records do not name who approved them.

Public Safety Canada committed $12.5 million to 32 groups, and to apply for the stream, a group had to be black-led or mainly serve black people.