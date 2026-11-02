Public Safety Canada lists $58.4 million in buyback payouts to gun owners

Public Safety Canada has recorded $58.4 million in compensation payments to individual gun owners under the Assault-Style Firearms Compensation Program, Rebel News can reveal.

The exact figure is $58,361,966, all in one batch entry dated September 29 to 30.

The entry appears in the department's newest quarterly proactive disclosure of grants and contributions on the federal open-data portal, posted as a "Batch Report" with no recipient names.

No other outlet has reported the figure.

The record's note reads "batch reporting for ASFCP for individuals." Its description says the program "provides fair compensation for eligible individuals who possess prohibited firearms and devices and participate in the program."

The previous batch entry for individuals, dated June 8 to 30, listed $898,565, a figure Rebel News reported earlier. The September entry doesn't say what period its payments cover, so the two aren't a like-for-like quarterly comparison.

A second new entry, dated September 30, lists $4,065,203 in batch payments to businesses.

The department's public progress page, last updated June 9, gives no dollar figure or collection count for individuals. It reports 74,073 firearms claimed by businesses and $96.1 million paid to them as of June 8. A separate page lists 68,717 firearms declared by individuals.

A third entry shows a $3,995,100 contribution agreement with the Government of British Columbia, running from August 5, 2026 to March 31, 2027, "to support the Province of British Columbia with the planning, coordination, control, and administration of the Assault-Style Firearms Compensation Program in their jurisdiction."

In January 2026 Ottawa agreed to cover Quebec's costs of coordinating collection, up to $12.4 million. Alberta and Saskatchewan aren't participating, CP24 reported in April.

The government has allocated $248.6 million to compensate businesses and individual owners.

Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree on the gun buyback: "those who are eligible for compensation will get compensation." On the amnesty: "We have extended the amnesty to 90 days post decision of the Supreme Court on this matter." pic.twitter.com/bLuQYkDWh8 — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@efloresmonsanto) October 27, 2026

The minister responsible is Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety since May 2025 under Prime Minister Mark Carney.

In September 2025 a leaked recording caught him telling a tenant about the program's enforcement problems. He later told the House of Commons his comments were "misguided" and that it was "important to have the program in place."