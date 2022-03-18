Reviving Iran nuclear deal will make Joe Biden the 'number one funder of terrorism in the world,' says Sen. Ted Cruz

AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

President Joe Biden’s efforts to reopen negotiations with Iran will make him the “number one funder of terrorism in the world,” said Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said in an interview with the National Review.

The tentative discussions to bring the United States back to the Iran nuclear deal after it was torpedoed by former President Donald Trump will “to a metaphysical certainty” provide the Iranian government with billions of dollars that “will be used to carry out the murder of Americans,” Cruz said.

“I think we could see a host of tools employed by multiple senators to stop this deal,” Cruz said in the interview, which was published on Thursday. “We still don’t know the specifics of the deal, but everything we hear keeps getting worse and worse by the day. At this point, it is complete surrender to the ayatollah. It is complete surrender to Russia and Putin.”

Iran, which is known for funding terrorist operations around the world through the Quds Force, Iran’s specialized unconventional warfare and military intelligence group, has been responsible for financing terrorist attacks in Iraq, Lebanon, and Israel’s Gaza Strip and West Bank. The Quds Force has also been tied to training Shia militias in Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan.

Until his assassination in 2020, Qassim Soleimani was responsible for commanding the operation. Trump took him out with a drone strike, killing him and several other Quds commanders and militiamen before throwing up the American flag on Twitter to declare dominance.

“General Qassim Soleimani has killed or badly wounded thousands of Americans over an extended period of time, and was plotting to kill many more…but got caught! He was directly, and indirectly responsible for the death of millions of people, including a recent large number of PROTESTERS killed in Iran itself,” Trump tweeted at the time.

He added: “While Iran will never be able to properly admit it, Soleimani was both hated and feared within the country. They are not nearly as saddened as the leaders will let the outside world believe. He should have been taken out many years ago!"

Echoing the former President, Cruz warned that the planned nuclear deal between the Biden administration and Iran is “likely to make Joe Biden the number one funder of terrorism in the world.”

“Iran is the leading state sponsor of terrorism in the world. They deliberately target American citizens for murder,” said Cruz, who serves on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. “And Joe Biden, for whatever reason, is eager to fund terrorists trying to murder Americans.”

More than simply complaining about Biden’s efforts to negotiate with Iran, Cruz introduced legislation on Wednesday to stop the Biden administration from waiving Congressional sanctions that ban the U.S. government from helping Iran with its nuclear program.

In February, the Biden administration informed Congress that it was giving Iran and its international partners, including Russia, a waiver to conduct civil nuclear activities. Cruz claims that Iran is using its civil activities to build a nuclear weapons program, and has previously fought to rescind those waivers.