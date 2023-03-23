‘Rick and Morty’ creator Justin Roiland speaks out after domestic charges are dropped

Rick and Morty/Creative Commons

Domestic violence charges filed against “Rick and Morty” co-creator Justin Roiland were dropped, prompting him to break his silence and declare, “justice.”

Roiland tweeted a statement saying, “I have always known that these claims were false – and I never had any doubt this day would come,” and added that he was “thankful that this case has been dismissed.”

However, Roiland also mentioned the emotional toll the process had taken on him, saying that he was “deeply shaken by the horrible lies” and disappointed that people were quick to judge without knowing the facts.

Roiland’s career was destroyed overnight as cancel culture reared its ugly head to claim yet another high-profile figure in the entertainment industry. Few chose to stand up in Roiland’s defense despite the lack of evidence against him.

Despite these challenges, Roiland expressed determination to move forward and focus on his creative projects and restoring his reputation.

The domestic violence charges were filed in May 2020 regarding an alleged incident from January of that year. A woman identified as Jane Doe accused Roiland of two felonies: one count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud, and or deceit.

When the allegations became public in January, Cartoon Network's Adult Swim severed ties with the “Rick and Morty” co-creator, and Hulu also announced it would no longer work with him on the comedies “Solar Opposites” and “Koala Man”. Roiland, who served as co-creator, executive producer, and voice actor for both titular characters, expressed his commitment to moving forward despite these setbacks.

Roiland was also forced to part ways with his video game studio, Squanch Games, which had just released its latest title “High on Life” when the charges against him surfaced.

A representative from the Orange County District Attorney informed IGN that the charges were dropped due to insufficient evidence and additional information that surfaced during the investigation. More than a dozen hearings had already been held regarding the charges, with Roiland's next court date scheduled for April 27.