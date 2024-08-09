Riots in the U.K. put two-tier policing on display for all to see

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

The United Kingdom is currently experiencing significant unrest, marked by what can be described as two-tier policing. Independent journalist and activist Tommy Robinson has found himself at the center of this controversy, facing intense scrutiny from authorities and state and corporate media, who are trying to shift the blame onto him for the consequences of mass immigration.

EXPOSING MEDIA AND POLITICIANS LIES



IT IS SO IMPORTANT FOR EVERYONE TO SHARE THIS FAR AND WIDE!!!!@elonmusk



The media, politicians, all of them are telling the British public I have used your platform to instigate violence and riots, which is the polar opposite of what I… pic.twitter.com/R6DMzfNrCd — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) August 6, 2024

The situation is drawing comparisons to the 2022 Freedom Convoy in Canada, where peaceful protests were met with harsh government measures for daring to disagree with the Trudeau government.

🚨 Tommy Robinson reacts to Keir Starmer's threat



I think @Nigel_Farage needs to watch this full interview, including @TRobinsonNewEra's assertive condemnation of violence on BOTH sides, before jumping on the bandwagon against him.



FULL INTERVIEW: https://t.co/csVhhbMm7x pic.twitter.com/0WysM487x5 — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) August 7, 2024

In the UK, there is growing concern over the blatant and unequal treatment of different groups by law enforcement. Recent events, such as riots in Leeds and a tragic stabbing in Southport, have sparked outrage among the population.

English citizens who protested these incidents have been labelled as "far-right thugs" and face threats of mass arrests, while other groups, including Muslim communities who burned buses and garbage, and destroyed police cars, received more lenient treatment. This discrepancy has fuelled the anger of the English population, leading to mass riots.

Thought 2 Tier Policing couldn't get any worse?



Chief of police West Midlands, he starts his conversion, with; Salam Alaikum, not good morning.



Then he goes on to complain about "far right", then states we are 1 Tier Policing.



It's all there @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/FnX813Uvuy — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) August 7, 2024

While the Muslim community, which was patrolling the streets in the UK with machetes, knives, and other weapons, was told to drop their weapons and hide them in a mosque, the police are now massively arresting and investigating the so-called "far-right thugs" over social media posts and protests.

Robinson, who has called for calm and peaceful protests, is being portrayed by state media as a leader of the so-called hatred movement, echoing the tactics used in Canada to silence dissenters. The narrative is being manipulated to align with the main governmental agenda.

I’d like to thank the times newspaper for making me look cool as fuck pic.twitter.com/HiGc2CiKyd — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) August 6, 2024

The situation raises critical questions about the future of free speech and equal law enforcement in the UK as the nation navigates these turbulent times.