RNC 2024: Trump returns as big names back former president

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh and C-SPAN

Donald Trump returned to the stage at the Republican National Convention on Thursday night, the first since an assassination attempt against the former president last weekend. Trump delivered a lengthy speech, recalling the experience of being hit by a bullet on Saturday.

After the emotional testimony, which saw Trump pay respect to Corey Comperatore, a supporter who was killed in the attack, the former president spoke of wanting to unify the country.

.@realDonaldTrump pays tribute to Corey Comperatore, the father who was killed at his rally during the assassination attempt.https://t.co/AVHCX1Fkmg pic.twitter.com/4OzaOZWxxh — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 19, 2024

Prior to the speech, Trump was introduced by UFC president Dana White. “The higher the stakes, the harder he fights, and this guy never ever gives up,” White said, describing Trump as "the toughest, most resilient human being that I've ever met in my life.”

Before the UFC boss, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan made an appearance to endorse Trump. “Let Trumpamania run wild, brother,” the professional wrestling legend said. “Let Trumpamania make America great again!”

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan here at the Republican National Convention 2024. pic.twitter.com/iQAWXHIHZC — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) July 18, 2024

"Let Trump-A-Mania make America great again!"



WWE star Hulk Hogan hypes the crowd with former president Trump at the RNC 2024.https://t.co/AVHCX1FSbO pic.twitter.com/kOysnf7TJ0 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 19, 2024

Earlier in the night, political commentator Tucker Carlson gave his remarks, speaking of how “everything is different” following the assassination attempt. “When [Trump] stood up after being shot in the face — bloodied — and put his hand up, I thought at that moment that was a transformation,” Carlson said. “[Trump] was no longer just a political party's nominee or a former president or a future president, this was the leader of a nation.”

"Everything was different after that moment." @TuckerCarlson shares his reaction to the assassination attempt on Former President Trump.



"He was no longer a political party's nominee...this was the leader of a nation."https://t.co/AVHCX1Fkmg pic.twitter.com/OEjujh7fMp — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 19, 2024

Outside the convention, Rebel News' Yanky Pollak heard investigative reporter James O'Keefe's thoughts on the assassination attempt. “We came an inch from the abyss,” O'Keefe said. “We've been given another chance, another opportunity in this country.”

I asked @JamesOKeefeIII about the attempted assassination of Donald Trump last weekend.



"We came an inch from the abyss"https://t.co/iGCIlf5HkE. pic.twitter.com/MjQOAil8aR — Yanky 🇺🇲 (@Yanky_Pollak) July 19, 2024

Elsewhere outside the venue, anarchist protesters showed up to demonstrate against the rally and promote their violent anti-Trump video game. When asked by Rebel's Yanky Pollak if he condoned political violence, “politics is inherently violent,” one anarchist said.

Anarchists tell @Yanky_Pollak they showed up to the RNC to protest and promote their game where you play as an Antifa member and shoot "MAGA zombies."



"Politics is inherently violent," the anarchist says when asked if he condones political violence.https://t.co/AVHCX1FSbO pic.twitter.com/nUYsieyt2V — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 18, 2024

Another critic of the former president “joked” about the narrowly missed assassination and said, “That's what this country has come to,” adding "There's gonna be more violence if this guy gets back in."

A man outside RNC 2024 jokes "wide left" about the assassination attempt on former president Donald Trump and says "that's what this country has come to."



"There's gonna be more violence if this guy gets back in," he adds.https://t.co/iGCIlf5HkE pic.twitter.com/xojAlxYmQI — Yanky 🇺🇲 (@Yanky_Pollak) July 18, 2024

In a separate incident, a masked anarchist and street preacher exchanged words outside the venue. The masked man aggressively got up in the preacher's face as he shared his own personal experiences and encouraged him to reform his life.

Things are getting a bit interesting at the Republican National Convention (RNC)https://t.co/iGCIlf59v6. pic.twitter.com/raQZls67ye — Yanky 🇺🇲 (@Yanky_Pollak) July 18, 2024

With Trump's speech, the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin came to an end. The Democratic National Convention is scheduled for August 19–22 amid much uncertainty about President Joe Biden's status as the party's nominee.

The presidential election is set for Tuesday, November 5.