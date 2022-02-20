Robbie Picard joins Sheila Gunn Reid to discuss the Convoy being labelled as 'economic terrorism'

On this week's episode of The Gunn Show, Robbie Picard from Oilsands Strong joins Sheila Gunn Reid to discuss the Ottawa Convoy.

While environmental protest have crippled the Canadian economy, withered the nation's potential, chased away Canadian jobs and made Canada a less than an investment-friendly place, they have been protected by cops.

Yet, when the people on the right as part of the Convoy to Ottawa are using some of the same protest tools the left has been using for decades, suddenly obstructing infrastructure and inconveniencing the public has been labelled economic terrorism.

Robbie and Sheila discuss the hypocrisy happening as police take an aggressive stance towards the Freedom Convoy protest.

