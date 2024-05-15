Robert De Niro's obscene rant against Trump causes mic to be cut on 'The View'
The actor compared Trump to Hitler and Mussolini, claiming his supporters are driven by 'anger and hate.'
During Tuesday's broadcast of ABC's "The View," actor Robert De Niro launched into an expletive-laden tirade against former President Donald Trump, leading producers to cut off his microphone just a few sentences into his rant. De Niro, known for his vocal criticism of Trump, joined the show's hosts and quickly turned the conversation to politics and the 2024 presidential election.
The "Analyze This" star began by invoking Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler, arguing that not enough Americans are taking the potential threat of a second Trump presidency seriously. "I don't understand why people are not taking him seriously because you read about it historically in other countries that they didn't take the people seriously. I think of Hitler and Mussolini," De Niro said.
He continued, questioning how anyone could doubt that Trump would follow through on his promises, before his mic was briefly cut as he began to use profanity. When the sound returned, De Niro claimed that Trump's supporters were motivated solely by "anger and hate."
Robert De Niro whines about people "not taking [Trump] seriously" as a threat to the nation because he's just like "Hitler and Mussolini."— Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) May 14, 2024
"And then what? We're going to sit around and say, what, we told you so -- or whoever, I told you so. It's going to happen." pic.twitter.com/DcXiXmZTfg
Later in the segment, De Niro's mic was cut again as he continued his rant, suggesting that Trump aims to cause the worst possible damage to the country. Co-host Whoopi Goldberg chimed in, claiming without evidence that Trump's plan was to get reelected and remain in the White House "until he drops dead."
"It's over," De Niro agreed with Goldberg's assertion. "We're going to have such civil strife."
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.