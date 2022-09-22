Rochester-based children's hospital exposed for offering gender transitioning services for children as young as eight

Creative Commons

As more hospitals in the United States are being exposed for offering gender transitioning services to minors, the Golisano Children’s Hospital at the University of Rochester is the latest to join the list.

As detailed by Libby Emmons of The Post Millennial, the New York-based hospital has published a promotional video for gender transition, which features a mom who transitioned her child. The video also includes a number of health-care providers who claim trans children are aware of being in the wrong body for “their whole lives.”

The hospital claims to offer services for “families, youth, and young adults who identify as transgender, genderfluid, or have other questions or concerns about their gender.”

The website for the hospital's transgender services claims that children as young as two are “aware of their own gender,” and that transgender children “may insist that they are of the opposite gender, and desire toys and clothing that are typically assigned to the opposite gender.”

Gender stereotyping has long been decried as a tool of the patriarchy, and a means to oppress girls and women by forcing patriarchal standards of femininity and the gender binary. Ironically, those who advocate for the dismantling of western civilization and traditional norms are now using the previously castigated gender stereotypes as a means to identify and “affirm” children as transgender.

Emmons explains how the Golisano Children’s Hospital “admits that normal life transitions, such as puberty, or leaving home for college, can trigger feelings of ‘dysphoria’ and not belonging, but instead of noting that it is perfectly normal to feel anxious and confused around transitions, they say it's perfectly normal to feel suddenly like your body is not your own and you need drugs and surgeries to ease your anxiety at growing up.”

The hospital states on its page:

“It is not unusual for older adolescents and young adults to express these thoughts or feelings for the first time,” the hospital notes. "The onset of puberty can be particularly difficult for those whose sense of self does not match their developing body, or they may have been grappling with these feelings for years without being able to express them. We often see young adults as they start college or undergo other transitions since this may be the first time they have had access to medical care for transition.”

Since being exposed, the video, which was reposted on social media, has been scrubbed and made private by the hospital.

Throughout the video, parents are encouraged to transition their children as early as eight by a number of speakers, including Brae Adams, a former pastor of Open Arms Metro Community Church who’s now with the United Congregational Church of Rochester, who allowed her child to undergo a sex transition.

Further along in the video, Dr. Katherine Greenberg explains the concept of gender dysphoria. As noted by Emmons, Greenberg instructs medical students on how to hide information on a child’s health from his/her parents. Greenberg has also been a vocal opponent of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Parental Rights in Education bill.

As detailed by Greenberg, who is the chief adolescent medicine doctor at the hospital, the health center offers a number of “gender-affirming” treatments, including cross-sex hormones, puberty blockers, fertility services, mental health services, and of course surgeries.

“We follow what's called the WPATH model,” says Greenberg, “which is the World Professional Association for Transgender Health. And it's an international standard of care that includes a mental health provider with a hormone prescribing physician.”

Rebel News reported earlier this week how WPATH justified its decision to remove minimum age requirements to receive trans surgeries and other medical procedures.