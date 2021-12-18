Rebel News Banner Ad - Rebel News Christmas Sale

Ron DeSantis bans WOKE in Florida? Yanky Pollak joins the Rebel Daily Livestream to discuss

DeSantis recently unveiled new legislation banning critical race theory being taught at schools and businesses in the Sunshine State.

  • By Rebel News
  • December 18, 2021

Remove Ads

On a recent Rebel News DAILY LivestreamDrea Humphrey and Alexa Lavoie were joined by Rebel News' chief Florida correspondent Yanky Pollak to discuss Florida Governor Ron DeSantis debuting his Stop WOKE Act, taking aim at schools and businesses pushing critical race theory on students and employees.

Canada United States Florida Critical race theory Ron DeSantis
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Livestream
  • By Rebel News

LIVESTREAM

Join Rebel News LIVE on every Monday to Friday at 12 p.m. E.T. | 10:00 a.m. M.T. 

Sign Up

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.