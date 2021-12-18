Ron DeSantis bans WOKE in Florida? Yanky Pollak joins the Rebel Daily Livestream to discuss
DeSantis recently unveiled new legislation banning critical race theory being taught at schools and businesses in the Sunshine State.
On a recent Rebel News DAILY Livestream, Drea Humphrey and Alexa Lavoie were joined by Rebel News' chief Florida correspondent Yanky Pollak to discuss Florida Governor Ron DeSantis debuting his Stop WOKE Act, taking aim at schools and businesses pushing critical race theory on students and employees.
