Royal Air Force pauses recruitment of white men for women and ethnic minorities

Anti-white rhetoric is everywhere and it's become so normalized, in fact, that the populous almost just goes along with it.

In this report, I express my concern for the normalization of anti-white racism that has been seemingly accepted in wider society, the educational system, institutions, and the workplace in general.

This kind of rhetoric isn't a new one. However, it has accelerated extremely quickly by race hustlers, the legacy media, and institutions systemically pushing this divisive narrative that whites are evil, even going so far as firing or not hiring based on skin colour.

In a basic way, I discuss why is this now normal? Is this forced guilt?

Watch the full report for more