Rumble Live: Freedom Panel feat. Donald Trump Jr., Glenn Greenwald, Viva Frei and Ezra Levant

Last night, Rumble came to Toronto for a special event titled Rumble LIVE: 'Defending your human right to freedom of expression'. The day concluded with a special Freedom-Focused Panel Discussion featuring Rumble CEO, Chris Pavlovski and more, moderated by Ezra Levant.

Although the event was almost shut down due to a last-minute demand from the Canadian government of $50,000 for 'security costs', Rumble expressed their commitment to free speech by footing the entire bill.

Ezra expressed his gratitude on stage to Canada's own Chris Pavlovski: "If it were not for the resources of Rumble.com, we would've been cancelled by the government. That's an example of a dedication to freedom of speech that we rarely see."

"Me being a Canadian born and raised in Toronto and watching how things have changed... I thought it was incredibly important to bring a lot of talent to Canada to talk about how important and how much of a human right that freedom of speech, freedom of expression really is," said Chris.

The panel discussed the importance of freedom of speech, the global attack it's currently facing, and the new ways that tech giants are engaging in a sneaky form of censorship via shadowbanning while claiming to support a free market of ideas.

