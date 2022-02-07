Rumble offers Joe Rogan $100 million to leave Spotify and stream on their platform instead

Rumble: The Joe Rogan Experience

Video hosting platform and YouTube alternative, Rumble, has offered popular podcaster Joe Rogan $100 million to break from Spotify and join their platform instead.

In a public letter to Rogan, Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski offered the podcaster $100 million over a period of four years to make the Joe Rogan Experience a Rumble exclusive.

Rumble is flush with money, having recently received a round of investments from Narya Capital, which is led by author J.D. Vance and includes venture capitalist Peter Thiel as the main investor, Wall Street Journal reported.

The letter addressed to Rogan reads as follows:

Dear Joe, We stand with you, your guests, and your legion of fans in the desire for real conversation. So we’d like to offer you 100 million reasons to make the world a better place. How about you bring all your shows to Rumble, both old and new, with no censorship, for 100 million bucks over four years? This is our chance to save the world. And yes, this is totally legit. Sincerely, Chris Pavlovski CEO

Hey @joerogan, we are ready to fight alongside you. See the note from our CEO @chrispavlovski... pic.twitter.com/G7ahfNNjtP — Rumble (@rumblevideo) February 7, 2022

Rogan currently has a $100 million contract with Spotify to be exclusively on the platform, however, recent efforts to cancel podcaster over past remarks and “problematic” guests have forced Spotify’s CEO to issue multiple statements standing by its golden goose in the face of the woke mob.

On Sunday, Spotify’s CEO Daniel Ek released a public apology to company employees for the Joe Rogan backlash, stating that although he will not silence Rogan, he found Rogan’s past remarks, which were brought to light by Democratic propaganda outfits Meidas Touch, and Patriot Takes, which released a collage of clips removed from context that were made over a twelve-year span on Rogan’s show.

“While I strongly condemn what Joe has said and I agree with his decision to remove past episodes from our platform, I realize some will want more,” Ek said in the note. “And I want to make one point very clear — I do not believe that silencing Joe is the answer.”

Rogan, too, has released an apology on Saturday for his use of the racial slur, stating that it was the “most regretful and shameful thing” that he has ever had to address publicly.

"I know that to most people, there's no context where a White person is ever allowed to say that, never mind publicly on a podcast, and I agree with that," he said. "Now, I haven't said it in years," Rogan added.

In addition to Rumble’s offer, Daily Wire CEO Jeremy Boreing has also offered Rogan a spot on his network in case Spotify drops him as its star attraction.