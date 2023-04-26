Rupert Murdoch reportedly unsettled by Tucker Carlson's religious remarks, leading to Fox News departure

Cheques made out to Rebel News: Rebel News Network Ltd. PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO Toronto, ON M6E 5B2

Tucker Carlson was allegedly removed from Fox News by Chairman Rupert Murdoch due to anti-Christian sentiment, following a speech with religious overtones that unnerved Murdoch, according to a Vanity Fair report.

A source informed Vanity Fair that Rupert Murdoch, Chairman of Fox Corporation, decided to remove Tucker Carlson from Fox News after the host made religiously charged comments during a speech at the Heritage Foundation’s 50th Anniversary gala on Friday night.

According to the source, Murdoch found Carlson's religious overtones too extreme.

In his speech, Carlson described politics as a battle between "good" and "evil" and urged the audience to pray for the future.

“We should say that and stop engaging in these totally fraudulent debates…I’ve tried. That doesn’t work. I have concluded it might be worth taking just 10 minutes out of your busy schedule to say a prayer for the future, and I hope you will,” said Carlson in his remarks.

The source claimed that Murdoch was uncomfortable with the "spiritual talk" and was possibly reminded of his former fiancée Ann Lesley-Smith's views. Murdoch and Smith had reportedly called off their engagement earlier this spring after she told others that Carlson was a "messenger from God."

The source recounted a dinner in late March attended by Murdoch, Smith, and Carlson at Murdoch's Bel Air vineyard, where Smith read a passage from Exodus. Murdoch was said to have been visibly uncomfortable during the reading.

Vanity Fair reported that Murdoch's decision to remove Carlson from Fox News also took away his ex-fiancée's favorite show.

On Monday, Fox News announced that they were "parting ways" with Carlson. Following the announcement, Fox Corporation's stock dropped by up to 5%, resulting in a $930 million loss in market value.