Russell Brand blasts Big Tech, Democratic Party for working to censor Hunter Biden story

Comedian Russell Brand has blasted the Democratic Party, accusing it for colluding with Big Tech companies in order to influence the 2020 election and censor information.

Brand took aim at the relationship between the Democrats, the media, and social media on Sunday’s episode of Brand’s podcast, “Under The Skin,” during which he interviewed journalist and lawyer Glenn Greenwald.

“Did the media and social media conspire together to keep information about Joe Biden and Hunter Biden’s relationship with foreign energy companies out of the media?” Brand stated at the start of his podcast. “The answer is: yes, they did.”

Brand included the Democratic party into a list of powerful groups working to twist information. The comedian stated he believes the Democratic party is a corrupt conspirator against democracy. He went on to blast Big Tech giants Facebook and Twitter, and also legacy media for the suppression and censoring of reports on Hunter Biden’s connections to foreign businesses in China and elsewhere. Brand said:

Look, I’m not a pro-Republican person. I don’t see myself that way. I don’t see myself as a conservative, or that I’m in a Trump or Giuliani or media establishments that were reporting on these revelations, they are not my cultural, social, or political allies. That’s certainly not how I see myself. However, it seems to me that what reason is Hunter Biden [sitting] on the board of an energy company in the Ukraine? What reason is James Biden [sitting] on the board or receiving payments from an energy company in China? At a time when we’re talking about sleaze, corruption, financial misdemeanors and relationships between corporations, big business, and politicians, let’s just face it: unless you’re bloody stupid, you know that’s going on all the time. So, either change that or let’s stop pretending that politicians are aspiring to anything other than the advance of their own interests. And if there is a byproduct, a few people get helped along the way, well, then, that’s great. But for me, revelations that there are financial connections between energy companies in the Ukraine, energy companies in China, and the Biden family are troubling. That should be public knowledge. And it’s even more troubling that Twitter and Facebook and the media at large deliberately kept it out of the news because they didn’t want it to influence the election. What is democracy, then? It suggests to me that democracy is, ‘We want you to vote for this person. We don’t want you to vote for that person.’ As I’ve said, Donald Trump, you know, I don’t think Donald Trump’s the answer, but I’m sad to realize that I can no longer even claim to believe that Joe Biden or the Democratic Party might be the answer, because look at how they behave. And look at the relationships between media, social media, and that party. They conspired to keep information away from you because it was not convenient to their agenda.

In the run-up to the 2020 presidential election, Facebook and Twitter censored a story from the New York Post on Hunter’s shady business dealings.