Russia, environmentalist movement and oil prices: David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid discuss

On this week's episode of Rebel Roundup, David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid discuss the current situation of Russia and Ukraine. 

  • March 06, 2022
They speak about how Justin Trudeau continues to virtue signal rather than do anything useful. They also talk about how Russia may be using the environmentalist movement to its advantage. 

