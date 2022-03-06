Russia, environmentalist movement and oil prices: David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid discuss
On this week's episode of Rebel Roundup, David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid discuss the current situation of Russia and Ukraine.
They speak about how Justin Trudeau continues to virtue signal rather than do anything useful. They also talk about how Russia may be using the environmentalist movement to its advantage.
To hear more about what David and Sheila have to say, subscribe to RebelNews+ and watch the full episode.
