Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and UN Secretariat General employees of dodging questions about the Nord Stream gas pipeline explosions during a news conference in Moscow on Thursday.

Lavrov criticized Guterres for exhibiting "complete passivity and detachment" in matters that require a UN assessment, despite being vocal on "dubious circumstances" and "dubious ideas."

"I am very sorry that the UN Secretary-General, while in Kiev, unequivocally, in fact, subscribed precisely to unilateral Ukrainian demands, although, of course, according to the UN Charter, as the main administrative person, he should take a neutral position. He once again failed to do it," he said, Turkish media reported.

The Russian Foreign Minister was referring to Guterres' comments in Kiev about the need for a demilitarized zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and his silence on last year's Nord Stream gas pipeline explosions in the Baltic Sea.

Lavrov demanded an impartial investigation into the sabotage, arguing that the "organizers" of the explosions should not go unpunished. He also dismissed claims that "a Ukrainian oligarch" was behind the attacks as a "shame for those who push such a version through controlled Western media."

The diplomat pressed Guterres for allegedly failing to uphold a neutral stance in the ongoing Black Sea initiative on grain export, asserting that Guterres backed Ukraine's conditions for implementing the Russian portion of the deal, despite his role as a supposed impartial figure.

Lavrov highlighted the failure to implement the Russian side of the deal, with sanctions prohibiting Russian ships from accessing foreign ports and insurance prices skyrocketing. Additionally, Lavrov claimed that the Ukrainian side prevented the creation of a security zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant several months ago.