Rustad's reversal: Did Dallas Brodie leave or was she expelled after residential school denialism outcry?

At the recent Canada Strong and Free Conference, B.C. Conservative Party Leader John Rustad addressed questions regarding the removal of MLA Dallas Brodie from the party's caucus.

In an interview with Rebel News' Alexa Lavoie, Rustad claimed that Brodie chose to leave the caucus voluntarily, contradicting earlier statements that she had been expelled for mocking survivors of residential schools.

Brodie, who served as the party's attorney general critic, had publicly challenged the Law Society of British Columbia's training materials, which stated that "the remains of 215 children have been found in unmarked graves" at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. She argued that no bodies had been confirmed and called for the materials to reflect this uncertainty. Her stance led to criticism from Indigenous organizations and political figures, who accused her of denying the experiences of residential school survivors.

In response to the backlash, Rustad initially stated that Brodie was removed from the caucus for using her platform to mock survivor testimonies. However, during the recent interview, he suggested that Brodie had left on her own accord. Brodie disputes this, asserting that she was expelled for speaking the truth about the Kamloops site and for challenging the prevailing narratives around residential schools.

The controversy has exposed divisions within the B.C. Conservative Party, with some members supporting Brodie's calls for factual accuracy, while others emphasize the importance of respecting Indigenous experiences. The situation continues to evolve as both Rustad and Brodie present differing accounts of the events leading to her departure from the caucus.