Sacrilege! For Remembrance Day, pro-Hamas supporters want Canadians to wear poppies that bear the colours of the Palestinian flag!
The traditional poppy honours patriotism and sacrifice; the poppy is not meant to be corrupted into something that celebrates terrorism.
We’re less than a week away from Remembrance Day, a time meant to honour war veterans and those who made the ultimate sacrifice to ensure our rights and freedoms.
As per tradition, those who mark Remembrance Day do so by wearing a poppy.
But shockingly, there is now a move afoot by the “river to the sea” crowd to get people to wear a “reimagined” poppy – one that features the crass colours of the Palestinian flag.
This is grotesque bordering on obscene.
The traditional poppy honours patriotism and sacrifice; the poppy is not meant to be corrupted into something that celebrates terrorism.
Golly, was it really five years ago that the beloved hockey commentator, Don Cherry, bemoaned the lack of respect for our Remembrance Day traditions on what turned out to be the last episode of Coach’s Corner? Alas, Grapes was simply ahead of the curve. Cherry was fired for speaking the truth… but then again, is that not the very definition of political correctness? I.e., if the truth hurts, one dare not utter it.
And by the way, why isn’t the left denouncing this move? Don’t they hate “cultural appropriation”? After all, leftists are quick to condemn someone who is not Mexican for wearing a sombrero. But when it comes to hijacking a downright sacred symbol that means so much to so many people, well, it’s a matter of “nothing to see here, folks…” Or is it, “diversity is our strength”?
In the final analysis, a great patriot like Don Cherry gets terminated for pointing out how the poppy is disrespected, whereas the new age Hitler Youth Movement – who scream for the genocide of the Jewish people on a weekly basis – gets a pass and is even applauded by politicians ranging from Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Meanwhile, based on what we have witnessed in recent weeks, the Toronto Police Service has apparently been ordered to NOT arrest the “Hamasholes”, even though they continue to violate Section 319 of the Criminal Code of Canada.
And now comes the call to desecrate the poppy?
Our glorious war dead must be turning in their graves…
David Menzies
Mission Specialist
David “The Menzoid” Menzies is the Rebel News "Mission Specialist." The Menzoid is equal parts outrageous and irreverent as he dares to ask the type of questions those in the Media Party would rather not ponder.
