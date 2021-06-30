Saint Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church burns in suspicious early morning fire in Nova Scotia

Richard MacKenzie

Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating a “suspicious” early morning fire at Saint Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church in Indian Brook.

First responders were dispatched at 4:20 a.m. to the church, which serves the local Sipekne’katik First Nation Band.

RCMP Cpl. Chris Marshall today told media that “...our investigators along with the Fire Marshalls office have begun looking into the fire trying to determine what the cause is,” adding that “the fire has been deemed suspicious.”

St. Kateri Tekakwitha, known as the Lily of the Mohawks, was the first Native American recognized as a saint in the Catholic Church.

