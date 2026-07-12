Sam Cooper: Canadian corruption has opened the border to cartel networks

On Friday’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Sam Cooper joined the show to discuss how Canada has become a hotspot for the transnational shipment of narcotics, as a recent U.S. indictment alleges that a Canadian Border Services insider sold inspection schedules to Indo-Mexican cartel networks.

This allegedly took place at the B.C.-Washington border, one of the largest U.S.-Canada border crossings in North America, and involves Indo-transnational narcotics groups operating out of Vancouver.

“I already knew from my sources in Canadian agencies that it was a major crossing for cartels that tend to use Indo-Canadian trucking networks,” he said. “This indictment confirms what I was being told, that Canadian corruption has opened the border.”

The flow of narcotics across the border is a multinational scheme involving Mexican cartel proxies supplied and funded by Chinese Communist Party networks, in cooperation with Iranian state actors, via numerous organized crime groups in Canada, including Indo-Punjabi transnational gangs.

“They are bringing literally tractor loads of cocaine and methamphetamine from Mexican cartels, picking them up in Los Angeles and Sacramento and bringing that supply… up into Canada,” said Cooper.

The Indian transnational gangs involved include the infamous Bishnoi Gang, directed from India by its namesake, Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently incarcerated.

“He has been directing, according to the U.S. indictment, assassinations of what tend to be… Punjabi, Sikh religion, often separatist gangsters in North America,” said Cooper. “Extortions have been happening across the South Asian diaspora in Canada.”

It’s reported and documented that Indian gangs have leveraged Canada’s student visa system and weak borders to send Indian “students” prepared to engage in criminal activity — including extortion and narcotics trafficking — on behalf of the gang.

“The famous political assassination of a Mr. Hardeep Nijjar in Surrey in 2023 — the Bishnoi Gang is charged in court,” said Cooper. “Bishnoi is behind it, U.S. government says.”

A joint investigation between Canada and the U.S. into this issue has been hindered by a lack of initiative from the RCMP and the possibility of corruption within the CBSA.

“The U.S. government is treating Canada as what’s called a semi-domestic national security threat concern,” said Cooper. “The U.S. government is reaching into Canada and investigating issues that Canada… either lacks the capacity or will to.”