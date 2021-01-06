San Diego school district hires critical race theorist to train teachers, tells educators to undergo “anti-racist therapy”

KPBS/MILAN KOVACEVIC

The San Diego Unified School District has joined the ranks of the woke by hiring critical race theorist Bettina Love to educate its teachers on the progressive ideology that’s become endemic across the academic landscape in the United States.

According to Christopher Rufo, who acquired “explosive” whistleblower documents from a district training session, the instructor told white teachers that they are guilty of “spirit murdering” black children. The school district has also instructed educators to undergo “anti-racist therapy for White educators.”

In the training documents, Love provided district-wide instructions on “[challenging] the oppressive practices that live within... school organizations.” Rufo says that the whistleblower was forbidden to record the sessions but took screenshots and detailed notes of the session.

“According to the whistleblower notes, Love began by saying that ‘racism runs deep’ in America and that blacks alone ‘know who America really is.’ Love claimed that public schools ‘don't see [blacks] as human,’ perpetuate ‘anti-Blackness,’ and ‘spirit murder babies.’”

pic.twitter.com/e1jyPejxAm — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) January 6, 2021

“The concept of ‘spirit murder’ is at the heart of Love’s teachings,” continued Rufo. “Love writes that public schools are guilty of ‘the spirit murdering of Black and Brown children,’ defined as ‘a death that is built on racism and intended to reduce, humiliate, and destroy people of color.’

In the whistleblower notes, Love argues that “Whiteness reproduces poverty, failing schools, high unemployment, school closings, and trauma for people of color.” She insisted that “white educators must take responsibility” because they uphold “white supremacy culture.”

Love calls for educators to undergo “antiracist therapy for White educators” to overcome their defects.

Rufo says that San Diego schools have been radicalized, citing the district’s implementation of mandatory diversity training, the addition of a new racial grievance curriculum, and the abolition of the requirement to turn in homework on time in an effort to become “an anti-racist school district.”

Rufo argues that these woke policies will ultimately harm students, including minorities. Quoting charter school advocate Ian Rowe, Rufo argues that the district’s policies are “a modern-day version of the soft bigotry of low expectations” that will “dumb down the grading system for all.”