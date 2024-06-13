San Francisco declares itself a sanctuary city for trans and gender non-conforming persons

David Menzies is being intimidated, falsely arrested, and harassed in a repeated effort. It needs to stop and we're fighting back.

In a departure from traditional Pride Month celebrations, San Francisco took an extra step by declaring itself a sanctuary for transgender and gender non-conforming individuals.

The city's Board of Supervisors unanimously voted in favor of the sanctuary status on Tuesday, making San Francisco one of the first major cities in the nation to adopt such a resolution. The move symbolically indicates those identifying as transgender, gender non-conforming, intersex, and two-spirit are safe to seek transitioning health care and that providers are similarly protected, according to Los Angeles' FOX 11.

Honey Mahogany, director of San Francisco's Office of Transgender Initiatives, talked about the city's role in providing a haven for those seeking care and sanctuary, stating, "We have seen an influx of refugees, not just from other countries, but from other states who are seeking care and seeking sanctuary."

The resolution comes amidst growing concern among liberal-run communities over laws cracking down on gender procedures, particularly for minors, in conservative states across the nation.

Tennessee lawmakers recently passed a bill criminalizing the actions of adults who assist minors in obtaining transgender procedures, while in Florida, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a measure banning transgender treatments for minors, although key parts of that law were recently ruled unconstitutional by a federal judge.

While Sacramento and West Hollywood have also declared themselves sanctuaries for transgender individuals, San Francisco is the first major city to do so, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

In 2022, Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law protecting transgender procedures in California by blocking state officials from enforcing other states' laws that restrict transgender surgeries and medications.