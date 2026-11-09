Saskatchewan is at the Supreme Court gun hearing. Why is Ottawa defending the list?

Ottawa’s gun ban is in front of the Supreme Court of Canada on Monday and Tuesday this week.

In its written argument, the federal government says the May 2020 ban was justified by public safety. It also points out that “thousands of alternative firearms remain legally available for hunting and sporting use.”

That second line doesn't seem to do much.

Cabinet banned about 1,500 models in one order in May 2020, including the AR-15 and the Ruger Mini-14, and later orders have pushed the list past 2,500. Telling the people who owned those guns that there are others left on the shelf isn’t the same as telling them why theirs had to go.

And that is the actual question. The law cabinet used says it can’t ban firearms it considers “reasonable for use in Canada for hunting or sporting purposes.” The court has to decide whether cabinet followed that rule.

The Supreme Court’s docket lists the Attorney General for Saskatchewan among 11 interveners, alongside Alberta and Ontario, and Saskatchewan has backed the challengers from the start.

That’s no surprise to anyone who’s been following it. Back in February 2024, when the province announced it would seek to intervene in the earlier challenges, then justice minister Bronwyn Eyre said, “We believe in the merits of this case on administrative and constitutional grounds.”

The ruling being appealed came from the Federal Court of Appeal in April 2025. Chief Justice Yves de Montigny wrote it for a unanimous panel with Justices David Stratas and Anne Mactavish. Before he became a judge, he was chief legal counsel at the federal Department of Justice and then chief of staff to the justice minister in 2004, the same year he joined the Federal Court.

To its credit, that court did accept that from the point of view of a sensible hunter or sport shooter, the ban might make no sense at all. It then said cabinet is allowed to weigh public safety too.

In the meantime, the amnesty that was supposed to end on October 30 now runs until 90 days after the Supreme Court rules. Saskatchewan hasn’t waited around. In March, it announced a plan to let owners keep banned guns under a certificate of exemption issued by the Saskatchewan Firearms Office.

So, here’s where things stand. Ottawa says hunters have plenty of other guns to choose from. The list of what they can’t have was drawn up by cabinet order, not by a vote in Parliament.