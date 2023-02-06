Saskatoon parents outraged by 'naked man' in girls change room, councillor says 'our society is changing'

Twitter / MediaBezirgan

By Katie Daviscourt PETITION: Protect Female Spaces Women's spaces must be protected from those seeking to invade traditionally female areas. 471 signatures

Goal: 5,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

A Saskatoon parent is furious after learning that a 'naked man' went into the changing room of little girls during children's swimming lessons. Ward 3 Councillor David Kirton emailed the parent to thank them for "sharing your concerns."

Kirton informed the parent that with "our society changing," the naked man could stay in the girls changing room. He added that we should allow "a person to choose a change room based on their gender identity regardless of physical appearance."

Premier Scott Moe's office responded to an inquiry from the Western Standard, stating the matter is a municipal responsibility.

"The Government of Saskatchewan is aware of the concerns raised by parents," said Moe. "As the concerns involve operations of a municipal recreation facility, this would be most appropriately addressed by the municipality responsible."

"Gender identity is a protected right under the Saskatchewan Human Rights Code," added Kirton. "The city must follow the Code in implementing our policy [and] ... accommodate transgender members of our community."

According to the Ward 3 Councillor, Saskatoon has done "significant work" to provide more change room privacy options than ever before. He specified that "upgrades such as privacy curtains and separate changing areas provide all patrons with a variety of privacy options [to] ... help all users of leisure facilities be as comfortable as possible."

Kirton said he is "proud" of the city's improvements to ensure all patrons have access to public or private change room facilities to suit their needs.

In the email, the councillor advised that the concerned parent "reach out to a staff member, and they will help you find a comfortable change room environment that suits your needs." But he fell short on specific details on how the city could accommodate them.

Kirton acknowledged only one "alleged incident at Shaw Centre last Friday, January 27, regarding an individual who identifies as female using the women's change room."

Over the weekend, Saskatoon parents protested outside the Shaw Centre against the 'naked man' spotted in the little girls changing room.

Roughly 100 protesters opposed the 'naked man,' while 50 counter-protesters claimed: "trans women are women."

Last week, protesters braved frigid temperatures to protest the incident at Saskatoon City Hall.

The protests started after Saskatoon parents objected to a "naked man" using the same changing room as their young daughters.

"A male that identifies as female was in the female change room and walking around completely naked. No towel, no underwear," said a parent in a Facebook group.

"I have spoken with a supervisor and was told anyone can use any change room based on what gender they identify with," said another parent.

Kirton said that the city's understanding of what occurred is "substantively different than what has been reported on social media."

"We have no reason to believe any inappropriate behaviour occurred."

Kirton also said he condemns inappropriate behaviour and encourages people to report alleged incidents to facility staff. But he admits, "there will always be ways the city can improve our services."