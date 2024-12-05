'Save Canada' teen suspended for Christian beliefs on gender could face $50K legal bill after court loss

Joshua Alexander, the teen suspended from Ontario’s St. Joseph's Catholic High School in 2022 after standing up for his biblical belief that there are only two genders, and standing against biological males in girls' bathrooms has suffered a legal setback.

In mid-November, the Ontario Superior Court dismissed his application for judicial review of the suspension and exclusion order. The decision, issued by a panel which included Justice J.A. Ramsay, who dissented in part, upheld the actions of the Renfrew County Catholic District School Board (RCCDSB) against Alexander’s appeals.

Attorney James Kitchen, who represented Alexander in the application, argued that the board’s actions were a violation of the teen’s freedom of expression and religious beliefs. The court found the RCCDSB’s actions to be reasonable, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a safe and respectful school environment for all students, including transgender students.

To make matters worse, Alexander tells Rebel News that before the decision was even handed down, the board gave him notice that they will be coming after him for nearly $50,000 in legal costs.

In today’s report, Alexander and his counsel James Kitchen join me to discuss the recent decision and why the battle isn’t over yet.