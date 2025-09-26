Say it ain't so! Canada Post no longer delivering junk mail. Has anyone even noticed?

How are you coping, folks?

We speak of the lack of junk mail you’re getting these days.

Earlier this month, the Canadian Union of Postal Workers launched a job action. Which is to say, they have stopped delivering so-called “neighbourhood mail”.

This is also known as “ad mail.” Almost everybody in the country calls it “junk mail.”

We’ve been taking the junk mail ban pretty hard…

Like, how will we find out about Leon’s next Don’t Pay a Cent Event? How will we ever discover the latest specials at Mr. Sub? And how will we get all the nitty-gritty details regarding Canadian Tire’s Fall Big Red Event?

Would you believe… the Internet?

But seriously, a junk mail boycott is actually a strategy being embraced by the Posties?

We think we speak for millions of Canadians when we say that the vast majority of junk mail goes right from the mailbox and straight into the blue box.

Hey CUPW, uncluttering the mailboxes of Canadians is a plus, not a minus. We’d actually pay for such a service…

Indeed, CUPW’s strategy is akin to a playground bully warning his victim to give him more lunch money –or the bully WON’T punch him in the head!

Of course, the target of this job action isn’t Canadian citizens, but rather, Canada Post itself – which actually turns a profit delivering junk mail.

But in the final analysis, isn’t CUPW playing with fire here?

Earlier this year, an Industrial Inquiry Commission report from commissioner William Kaplan found the postal service was effectively bankrupt and it needed substantial reforms to remain afloat.

Indeed, last month, Canada Post posted its largest loss ever for a single quarter — that would be $407 million before taxes.

And since 2018, the company says it has lost more than $5 billion.

CUPW clearly does not get it: Canada Post is not a golden goose. It’s not even a silver or a bronze goose. It’s more like a dead duck. Put another way, the cupboard isn’t bare — it’s more like the cupboard has been repossessed.

And the union’s strategy is to hurt this corporation even more-so by not delivering junk mail that the vast majority of people don’t want to receive in the first place?

You can’t make this stuff up, folks…