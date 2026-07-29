Scarborough Centre PC MPP David Smith billed taxpayers more than $6,500 for Toronto hotel stays

Ontario PC Scarborough Centre MPP David Smith billed taxpayers more than $6,500 for hotel stays in downtown Toronto despite representing a riding within commuting distance of Queen's Park.

Smith claimed more than $6,500 in "special circumstance" accommodation expenses since 2023 under the Ontario Legislature's overnight accommodation policy. The policy allows MPPs who live within 50 kilometres of Queen's Park to expense hotel stays only in exceptional situations, such as severe weather or other circumstances that make returning home impractical.

Scarborough Centre is well within the 50-kilometre zone where hotel claims are intended to be the exception rather than the rule.

The disclosures are part of the broader Ford government hotel expense scandal that found 16 Toronto-area Progressive Conservative MPPs collectively billed taxpayers more than $107,000 for Toronto hotel stays under the "special circumstances" allowance.

Former tourism minister Stan Cho resigned from cabinet after repaying more than $16,000 in similar hotel claims. Premier Doug Ford's office has since said that any expenses which "did not meet the spirit of the rules" will be reimbursed to taxpayers in full, though it has not identified which claims qualify or when repayments will be made.

PayTheMoneyBack.com will continue tracking which politicians have repaid questionable expenses—and which still owe taxpayers answers.