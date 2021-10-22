School's out — as in permanently | Ontario schoolteacher fired for not revealing her vaccine status

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

Judy (not her real name) used to work for a Catholic school board in Ontario. But she made the decision not to reveal her vaccination status, nor to get tested twice a week. Well, so much for “my body, my choice” as Judy was promptly shown the door. And, as is increasingly du rigueur these days, her union did virtually nothing to help save her job; now Judy questions why she paid those union dues for so many years.

Even worse, Judy doubts she can ever find a teaching position again, as all schools are demanding vax status disclosure or regular testing. So it is that this veteran teacher is reinventing herself in order to earn a living in another field, given that her preferred profession of teaching is now off-limits thanks to medical apartheid.

Even worse, Judy is just one example of so many other teachers (and those in other professions) who face an economic death sentence by their employers if they don’t get the COVID-19 jabs.

So, what is the lesson to be learned here? That there is no such thing as “reasonable accommodation” anymore? That the new golden rule is “my way or the highway”? If so, the politicians and bureaucrats creating these coercive policies really do need to go back to school...