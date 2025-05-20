Science or slaughter? Ostrich farmers expose more hypocrisy in CFIA's plans to cull healthy flock

In a heartfelt interview with Rebel News, Universal Ostrich Farms co-owner Karen Espersen and her daughter, Katie Pasitney, share their deep connection to their exotic flock of 400 healthy ostriches — birds the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has pledged to cull without further notice to the farm.

Beyond loving and caring for the birds like family, the farmers are gravely concerned that the state is jeopardizing vital scientific research involving the ostriches — research that includes extracting robust antibodies from ostrich eggs to explore their potential in defending against viruses such as COVID-19 and avian flu.

"To bring something natural back to the animal sector and the human health factor — and that was the antibodies," said Pasitney.

Despite mounting public and political pushback, the CFIA has confirmed it will proceed with culling the entire flock due to concerns over avian influenza, even though the ostriches are asymptomatic. The family emphasizes that the remaining birds appear to have developed natural immunity, making them invaluable to ongoing virus-prevention research.

