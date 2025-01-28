Scientist sounds alarm over Canada’s decision to kill ostriches likely to have herd immunity

The clock is ticking for Universal Ostrich Farms in Edgewood, British Columbia. By February 1, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has ordered the killing and disposal of over 400 ostriches, despite the farmers claiming their flock has developed natural immunity and is currently healthy.

This devastating order not only threatens the farmers’ livelihood and the lives of the ostriches they love like family, but it also jeopardizes critical scientific research. These exotic birds’ eggs have been used in a university in Japan, where a scientist and their team are developing strong antibody solutions for viruses like avian flu and the coronavirus.

Most unsettling for the farmers is that they are being ordered to kill the 400 exotic birds even though the flock is asymptomatic and appears to have robust immunity to avian flu. The farmers also claim the CFIA is preventing them from conducting antibody testing to confirm their birds' health, relying instead on PCR tests conducted by the CFIA on two of their deceased birds.

According to Dr. Steven Pelech, a UBC neurology professor in the Department of Medicine, the test used by the CFIA is similar to the PCR test deployed during COVID-19.

“It’s probably used at the same, what we call cycle threshold number, which means that you probably have about a 90% false positive rate,” Pelech told Rebel News.

This statement aligns with comments by the late biochemist and PCR test creator Kary Mullis, who once said, “With PCR, if you do it well, you can find almost anything in anybody… it doesn't tell you that you're sick, and it doesn’t tell you that what you ended up with was really going to hurt you or anything like that.”

Dr. Pelech, who is also the President & Chief Scientific Officer of Kinexus Bioinformatics Corporation, an organization that developed reliable SARS-CoV-2 antibody testing during the declared COVID-19 pandemic, believes the seemingly healthy ostriches could play a critical role in advancing antibody testing for avian flu in birds.

“We need to put a pause on this termination until we can get more information and see how the scientific community can benefit from this,” stated Pelech.

Rebel News reached out to the CFIA for clarification on why antibody testing is not being conducted, how the scientific value of the ostriches is considered, and how humane treatment is being prioritized for the seemingly healthy flock considering the cull order.

In response, we were directed to a general statement, post deadline, which you can read here:

Please see the link below to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s recent statement regarding this issue: CFIA's Response to Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) on British Columbia Ostrich Farm. We are not able to provide further comment on this matter.

In today’s report, I bring you the latest update from the farmers and an interview with Dr. Pelech, who further explains why governments should not treat natural and herd immunity as if it’s a conspiracy theory.

