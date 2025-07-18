SCOOP: RCMP had zero briefing notes on antisemitism in 2024 — even as attacks on Jews skyrocketed

The RCMP produced no briefing material whatsoever on antisemitism for its Commissioner in 2024, despite a record-breaking year of anti-Jewish hate across the country.

That’s the stunning revelation from Access-to-Information request A‑2024‑11953, which sought all briefing notes prepared for the Commissioner of the RCMP about antisemitism between January 1 and December 31, 2024.

The official response? “No records exist.” Zero pages. Not one internal document. Not even a memo.

This institutional silence came in a year when Jewish schools were shot at, synagogues were vandalized, and hate crimes surged to levels not seen in modern Canadian history.

Nationwide : B’nai Brith Canada recorded 5,791 antisemitic incidents in 2023 , a 109% increase from 2022. Physical violence against Jews more than tripled (25 to 77 cases), while incidents of harassment and vandalism skyrocketed.

Toronto : Police reported 203 hate crimes between October 2023 and early 2024— 56% of them antisemitic. That’s a 93% year-over-year increase .

Montreal : Two Jewish schools were targeted by gunfire in late 2023. In 2024, Toronto’s Bais Chaya Mushka girls’ elementary school was shot at three separate times .

In schools : A government-commissioned report documented 781 antisemitic incidents in Ontario K–12 schools alone during one school year.

Overall rise: Police-reported hate crimes across Canada jumped 32% in 2023. Incidents targeting Jews surged 71%.

So while Jewish families were installing bulletproof glass, organizing security patrols, and holding community safety briefings, the RCMP Commissioner didn’t get so much as a sticky note. Where was the "Special Envoy?"

The Liberal government pointed to its 2023 appointment of Deborah Lyons as Special Envoy on Preserving Holocaust Remembrance and Combatting Antisemitism as proof it was taking the threat seriously. But Lyons abruptly resigned days ago, three months before her mandate was set to expire.

She cited both “deep disappointments” and “real achievements” in her resignation letter. Yet, Canada’s top police service wasn’t even circulating internal updates on the rising tide of Jew-hatred.

While the RCMP Commissioner received briefings in 2024 on topics like:

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion programs,

Internal communications about “climate resiliency,” and

Protest management strategies…

…there was no mention of the oldest form of hate, even as it surged across Canadian cities and campuses.

Jewish Canadians didn’t just face online harassment or anonymous slurs in 2024—they faced bullets. Vandalism. Intimidation. And silence from the very institutions tasked with protecting them.

The RCMP’s failure to brief its own Commissioner about this unprecedented spike in antisemitism is not just bureaucratic negligence. It’s a national disgrace.