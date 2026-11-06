Scotia Capital got a $2-million contract for Carney's Major Projects Office without a competition

Carney’s Liberal government, through the Privy Council Office, gave Scotia Capital a $2-million consulting contract for the Major Projects Office without a competition, according to a federal contract record Rebel News has uncovered. “Extreme urgency” is the reason given.

A comment on the record says the contract “was awarded on behalf of the Major Projects Office.” The deal is dated August 20 and runs six months, to February 20, 2027, for work described only as “Management consulting.”

The procedure is listed as “Non-Competitive,” with one bid. The record also cites an exception for cases where “Only one person is capable of performing the contract.”

Carney launched the office on August 29, 2025 under the Building Canada Act, with Dawn Farrell as chief executive.

Rebel News reported in November 2025, citing the government’s answer to a written question in Parliament, that the office had a $19.8-million budget for 2025-26. As of September 16, 2025, it had one public servant plus its chief executive and no signed contracts.

Farrell later told MPs the office has about 200 staff, some still partly paid by the private companies they came from, and declined to name those companies.

The record does not say why Scotia Capital was the only firm considered, what the consulting is for, or what emergency justified the urgency label.