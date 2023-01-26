Scotland has more transgender prisoners in women's prisons than England and Wales combined
Prison data indicates half of the inmates only began transitioning after they were convicted. According to the Daily Mail, a report published by the Scottish Prison Service (SPS), indicates there were 11 trans women and five trans men in Scottish prisons at the end of June 2022.
Trans prisoners being housed with women has been at the forefront of the news in the UK, as a convicted rapist Isla Bryson, who now identifies as a woman, was recently sent to serve a sentence in a women's facility.
Nicola Sturgeon wants to pretend this is complex when really, it’s simply about valuing women’s safety.— Douglas Ross MP MSP (@Douglas4Moray) January 26, 2023
A double rapist, after being charged, decided to become a woman and was sent to a woman's prison.
A rapist being given access to a women’s single-sex space is a threat. pic.twitter.com/Hg0WHevV3w
Bryson 31, is now housed in the same facility as transgender pedophile Katie Dolatowski at Cornton Vale women’s jail in Stirlingshire after being found guilty of two rapes at Glasgow High Court.
There are currently 11 trans women in UK prisons. Of those, six were held in men's prisons, and five were held in women's prisons. With Bryson and Dolatowski, that number rises to seven transgender biological males in women's prisons – more than the six in England and Wales reported by the UK Ministry of Justice.
Last year a transgender inmate in a California women's prison impregnated two biological females while behind bars.
At least one incarcerated California woman pregnant by male inmate identifying as trans, women’s group sayshttps://t.co/hl2U9v9HS3— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 9, 2021
The trans-dad convict was ultimately moved.
Trans Inmate Moved From Women’s Prison After Getting 2 Prisoners Pregnant https://t.co/uaeFcN5G3H pic.twitter.com/OdxX2GUQg0— Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) July 16, 2022
Rebel News' David Menzies has covered the issue of biological men housed in women's facilities since Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau relaxed the rules preventing male prisoners from being allowed to serve their sentences in women's institutions.
Activists gathered outside a parole office in Toronto to demonstrate against ongoing shameful practice of Correctional Service Canada (CSC) allowing biological male inmates to do their prison sentences at female prisons.— Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) November 4, 2022
FULL REPORT by @TheMenzoid: https://t.co/n3xLB6quTf pic.twitter.com/oXxYJ3ANMB
In Canada, prisoners are housed based on identified gender, not biological sex.
- By Katie Daviscourt
