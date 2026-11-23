Sustainable Development Technology Canada spent about $2.1 million on communications, public relations, crisis management and related legal work from 2022 until it was dissolved, according to records tabled in Parliament.

The figures came in a Nov. 20 response to order paper question Q-1520, submitted by Conservative MP Colin Reynolds of Elmwood—Transcona. Library and Archives Canada, which now holds SDTC's records, listed 19 contracts. Eighteen of them include a dollar value, and those add up to about $2.1 million, according to a Rebel News tally. About $1.66 million of that was signed from October 2023 onward, after whistleblower complaints about the fund became public.

The largest contracts were

$1,000,000 on Oct. 24, 2024, listed as "crisis management," for legal advice on moving SDTC to the National Research Council and dissolving it

$259,900 on Oct. 26, 2023, for strategic communications, coaching, training and media advice

$197,125 on Aug. 15, 2022, for a marketing campaign

$105,000 on Oct. 25, 2023, for an ethics adviser

$86,250 on Nov. 24, 2023, for issues-management communications advice

$56,500 on Dec. 9, 2024, for help with "parliamentary requests and access to information"

$14,125 on Nov. 8, 2023, for "leadership crisis coaching for mid-level managers"

The response does not name the vendors, which the question did not ask for. For every contract, the government listed the award method, sole-source or competitive, as "Not available."

A second response, to Q-1518 from Conservative MP Kevin Waugh of Saskatoon South, shows what became of SDTC's transparency obligations once it was gone.

SDTC's access-to-information and privacy annual reports for 2024–25 were never filed. With no head of the institution left, the government said, "no reports were prepared."

No one assumed SDTC's obligations in investigations by the Information Commissioner. The government said the Canada Not-for-profit Corporations Act, which SDTC moved under so it could dissolve, does not carry over obligations under the Access to Information Act. Two access requests were still open when SDTC dissolved and are now with Library and Archives Canada. Two complaints have been filed since.

The Department of Innovation, Science and Economic Development took over SDTC's indemnity obligations to its former directors and officers, and says it is still trying to recover money from two SDTC funding recipients. The response does not say how much is owed or what the indemnities have cost so far.

Sustainable Development Technology Canada will not try to recover approximately $34 million paid to five projects its own review found were ineligible for funding, according to a written response to Parliament.https://t.co/S3c3aip5TK — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 25, 2026

So the fund paid for media coaching and crisis advice while it was under scrutiny, then wound up under a law that left its Access to Information Act duties with no one.

In 2024, the Auditor General found SDTC awarded $59 million to 10 ineligible projects, and the Ethics Commissioner found former chair Annette Verschuren broke the Conflict of Interest Act.