Seattle’s Chinatown community fighting back after City Council proposes $22M homeless ‘megaplex’ in neighbourhood

On last night's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, guest host Sheila Gunn Reid was joined by Rebel's Katie Daviscourt to discuss how Seattle's Chinatown neighbourhood is rebelling against municipal authorities over proposed plans to construct a massive homeless "megaplex" in their community.

The Chinatown-International District is already plagued by crime, so residents and business owners appear to have had enough with Seattle City Council imposing policies that could very well threaten their safety.

As stated by Katie, "We have been suffering as a city for five years of failed homeless policies. They do homeless sweeps but they sweep the encampments and they set up one block down the street. It's a lawless hell zone where we live and they're just going to make the Chinese community suffer even more."

Speaking about Seattle City Council, Katie said, "They say it's for compassion, but they refuse to put these homeless encampments anywhere near their neighbourhood because they know what homeless encampments bring. It brings crime. It brings crime, it brings unsafety, and they would rather other communities suffer than themselves."

This is only an excerpt from last night's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, to watch the whole episode and to gain access to all of our exclusive, full-length shows, become a subscriber to RebelNews+.