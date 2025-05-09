Second whistleblower speaks out, says early voter access for LNG workers was sabotaged

In an exclusive interview with Rebel News, a second whistleblower working under JGC Fluor, BC LNG JV, the prime contractors for LNG Canada’s worksite in Kitimat, B.C., is sounding the alarm over alleged mass voter suppression for site workers.

The first whistleblower I interviewed claimed that at least hundreds of out-of-province workers were led to believe they would be transported in buses to vote on voting day. They then were informed, after it was too late to cast an early ballot, that was no longer possible.

Now, Whistleblower 2 describes how a serious breakdown in communication from management left many workers scrambling to cast early their votes before the early voting deadline.

“There’s a lot of us upset,” he said. “Nobody was getting back to us, so I had a few coworkers asking me about information regarding voting and so I took it upon myself. I called Elections Canada, and they told me where we were allowed to vote in Kitimat there, and I gave that information to my job steward.”

Whistleblower 2 claims that after finding answers for the workers, he went back and forth with management.

“They came back and told us we weren’t allowed to vote, only locals were allowed to vote. So, I phoned Elections Canada again and they told us they have to give us at least three hours paid off time to go vote plus transportation. I sent that off again to upper management trying to figure out what’s going on here, and they came back and said you are allowed to vote but have to do it on your own time.”

In accordance with the Elections Act, only employees are guaranteed time off with pay to vote. However, contractors are expected to be provided a work environment that allows fair voting access.

Instead, Whistleblower 2 claims that by the time they finally got the correct answer, only local workers would receive transportation and time off with pay to vote — a day prior to early voting polls closing.

The expectation for the workers to physically be able to cast their vote in time without more accommodations would mean at least hundreds of the remote workers would not be able to do so.

“90% of the workforce is all out of province, so they weren’t giving transportation to 90% of the workforce. Only catering to the locals so a lot of people are very upset about that,” the whistleblower stated, while also questioning why that would be the case when the majority of local workers also have their own vehicles on site.

With only a handful of taxis serving the Kitimat area, time constraints, along with safety risks associated with walking into town, Whistleblower 2 continued to advocate for more fair voting access.

But instead of seeing progress, he says he was punished.

“I just found out the information. I didn’t cause a ruckus or anything. I just wanted to get something said or written down to clarify exactly what’s actually happening and when I had that happen to me, a group of us basically got disciplined. So now we’re parting ways and going to work somewhere else,” he claimed.

“The companies and the job site weren’t saying anything and it wasn’t until Elections Canada was notified that people actually got some information.” Even though Whistleblower 2 was one of the remote workers who did manage to get his vote in early, the many barriers in place to try and do so have left him believing that JGC Fluor, the prime contractors, “were withholding information because they didn’t want people to go vote.”

In a statement to Rebel News, JGC Fluor previously claimed to have distributed the voting information to the workforce, including by way of bulletins. Yet several of the concerned tradesmen I’ve spoken with claim they never saw such vital communications from management and felt left in the dark.

JGC Fluor has failed to respond to my follow-up inquiry, which included seeking clarification for why some of the site workers are claiming to have been disciplined for advocating for adequate voting accommodations and why the option of implementing a special ballot kiosk on site for the workers wasn’t adopted, since Elections Canada claimed in a statement to Rebel News to have informed administration of such an option.