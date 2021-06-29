Secret orders lead to guilty verdict for Pastor Art | Sheila Gunn Reid on judge's decision

Yesterday, a judge in Alberta found that Pastor Artur Pawlowski, his brother Dawid — and in a separate case, Whistle Stop Cafe owner Chris Scott — were all guilty of contempt for violating court orders obtained in secret.

Sheila Gunn Reid, who has been covering these stories closely, joined as the guest on last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show to go into a little more detail about the judge's decision.

Speaking about the secret orders and how little time public health enforcers, along with police, gave Pastor Artur to comply with these rules, Sheila said:

[T]hey handed it to him and gave him two and a half minutes to be served with it, to read it, to understand and then to come into compliance. Art's first language is not English. He speaks Polish first and in that moment when they're serving him, because Art is really good at recording every interaction he has with officials, he can be heard saying “call my lawyer, call my lawyer” and they never did. They never gave Art an opportunity to understand the order and to come into compliance. They gave him two and a half minutes. That was one of [Pastor Art's lawyer] Sarah Miller's arguments, was that this was just not enough time for anybody let alone somebody who's got English as a second language, to understand what you're giving them.

