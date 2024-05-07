Security guards escort IRCC ministry media people as Rebel News submits 'Deport Hamas' petition

Two media relations persons from the Ministry of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) were escorted by two security guards when meeting with Rebel News reporters at the ministry's headquarters in Ottawa, ON, last week.

The two government communications workers – one male and one female – took about an hour to come down an elevator to meet with Rebel News reporters in the building's lobby after the building's security staff concierge was advised of Rebel News's presence at the ministry.

Rebel News sought to deliver a petition – available at DeportHamas.com — to Minister Marc Miller, who heads the IRCC bureaucracy. The petition asks for the deportation of non-citizens in Canada who express support for terrorist organizations or mass murder attacks carried out by such organizations such as was seen on October 7, 2023 by Hamas in Israel.

Immediately after arriving in the lobby, the two media relations persons advised Rebel News that they would offer no comments aside from stating that they would take a hard-copy printing of the petition back to their office. The male government worker, who appeared agitated, repeatedly said he did not want to be recorded.

Since October 7 of last year, large cities in Canada have seen many demonstrations featuring non-citizens expressing support for Hamas and its terrorist operations. Similar protests hostile to Israel and supportive of Palestinian nationalism have also been regularly organized on several university campuses – including the University of Ottawa and McGill University – including international students.