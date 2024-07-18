Security lapse? Staged? Political hit? Opinions divided on Trump attack
Rebel News asks Republicans, Democrats, protesters, political commentators and non-voters outside of the 2024 Republican National Convention what they think about the assassination attempt against Donald Trump.
While asking people about an attempted assassination of a president might raise an eyebrow, unfortunately at the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, it's become the reality that is on everyone's mind.
The facts surrounding what exactly happened on Saturday, July 13, remain unclear and are leading to more questions as the days go by. One thing is clear, former president Donald J. Trump was shot and injured in an attempt on his life in Butler, Pennsylvania.
One of Trump's supporters, retired fire chief Corey Comperatore, was killed and two others were critically injured in the attack. The shooter, 20-year-old Thomas Mathew Crooks, was also killed when Secret Service officers returned fire.
We asked Republicans, Democrats, protesters and non-voters who were outside the Republican National Convention what they made of the attempted assassination against the former (and likely future) president.
- By Ezra Levant
